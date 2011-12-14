Now Carrying the Popular Brand ALLMAX, PoorboySupplements.com Offers Top-Quality, Low-Cost Products

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2011 -- With New Year’s Day only weeks away, people are beginning to think of the resolutions they will make, and possibly break, in 2012. One of the most popular resolutions is the aspiration to lose weight and get healthy.



Whether by exercising more, dieting or taking vitamins, the goal to regulate a person’s health is a lofty one, but a very important one.



Supplements can not only help people maintain their diet and speed up their metabolism, but can also be a useful tool for athletes looking to raise the bar in the coming year.



Now featuring the hottest supplement brand on the market, ALLMAX, PoorboySupplements.com is Canada’s online low cost leader in fitness and sport supplements. The company offers a massive selection of Canada supplements such as whey protein, fat burners, stacks, creatine, pre and post workout supplements, testosterone boosters, vitamins, weight gainers, weightlifting aids, ephedrine and more. The site also carries a host of other top brands, including Advanced Genetics, Absolute Nutrition, Fusion Bodybuilding, Maxx Essentials, Nutraphase, Nutrex, Pacific Health Labs, Pharma Freak, Slim body, Sportlab, Synergy Rx, Ultimate Nutrition, Universal Nutrition and Worldwide Sports.



Anyone who has ever started a supplement regimen can attest to the fact the costs can add up. Especially considering, in many cases, people usually take more than one at a time due to their complementary nature.



Poorboy Supplements offers some of the lowest prices in the industry. The site touts their goal help people “Save money, get fit and feel great.”



And now, people can purchase a variety of ALLMAX products for a great price, including Advanced ALLFLEX, ALLWHEY, AMINOCORE products, ARGININE HCL, BETA-ALANINE, Caffeine, CREATINE MONOHYDRATE, CREMAGNAVOL, ISOFLEX Bars, ISONATURAL, RAPIDCUTS FEMME Drink, VITASTACK and more.



With unbeatable prices and an array of brands available, people can get started now on their New Year’s resolutions to get fit.



Site visitors can purchase their supplements and other related merchandise directly on the site and have them shipped throughout Canada and the United States.



