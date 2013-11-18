Now Choose from the Widest Collection of Plastic Bags with Customized Touch at Adart Poly Bag Inc

Hicksville, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2013 -- Serving 40 years in the custom printed plastic bags business; Adart Poly Bag Inc. offers the largest variety of Custom Plastic Bags in the entire industry. The company is known to have the widest variety of regular, open-end poly bags, polypropylene bags, header bags with tape and lip, bags on a wicket and much more. The company, after many years of experience, boasts that it can offer the right product for any application.



While elaborating on the custom Plastic bags, a spokesperson at Adart Poly Bag Inc stated, “Adart Poly Bag has been manufacturing custom bags since 1967. Whatever type of custom bag or box you are thinking of making; chances are we have manufactured it already. With over 50,000 custom jobs under our belt, you can be assured that you are dealing with one of the most experienced custom bag companies in the world.”



The company is also known for its wide variety of Printed Bags and customized printed bags. They possess a full-service, on-site art department to assist with graphics, layout and everything in between.



Their annual report suggests that the reason why they have remained at the top of the industry is because of their advanced and innovative techniques. Most of the products at Adart Poly Bag Inc. meet all ASTM (American Society for Testing Material) 6400 standards, and are certified by the United States Composting Council, as explained by a spokesperson for Adart Poly Bag.



About Adart Poly Bag Inc.

Adart Poly Bag Inc. is proud to be a leader in degradable and biodegradable plastics. Since 1967, Adart Poly Bag has been serving all industries providing customers with the highest quality plastic and paper bags. They have been running the company since its inception based on one basic principle; provide the customer with the highest quality products while offering world-class customer service. They remain with the clients from the beginning to the end of the order, answering all questions, and advising how to proceed based on their extensive experience in the industry.



To know more, please visit: http://www.adartpolybag.com/shop/category/custom-plastic-bags/



Contact:

Adart Poly Bag Inc.

P.O. Box 615

Plainview, NY 11803

Toll Free - (800) 518-BAGS

Email ID - sales@adartpolybag.com