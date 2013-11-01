Now Consult Elite Eye Doctors in West Palm Beach at Braverman Eye Center

Hallandale Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- The Braverman Eye Center, with its elite eye doctors in West Palm Beach, offers the best vision correction to patients in West Palm Beach and the surrounding areas. Patients can easily consult with these specialists to get the best vision correction program. In fact, this eye center is renowned for its high grade technology and facilities.



The Braverman Eye Center has helped many patients achieve better eyesight through the latest LASIK and other eye technology. While elaborating further a spokesperson stated, “LASIK has become the most popular and successful vision correction procedure worldwide. LASIK (Laser Assisted In Situ Keratomileusis) surgery permanently changes the shape of the cornea. It has helped many patients to live an eyeglass and contact lens free life with better vision. Every cornea, like every fingerprint, is different than any other cornea in the world.”



Moreover, no one other than Dr. Stanley Braverman is better for Lasik in Palm Beach. He has vast experience in this field and has performed many thousands of LASIK Vision Correction Procedures. This Lasik procedure has a very high success rate; with more and more patients opting for Lasik in Boca Raton and other surrounding areas.



Many West Palm Beach LASIK patients who have received treatment at the Braverman Eye Center now enjoy excellent vision without the need for glasses or contact lenses. As a result of this treatment, the focusing power of the cornea improves, thus enhancing visibility.



About The Braverman Eye Center

Since 1973, The Braverman Eye Center, located in Hallandale Beach, Florida, has been serving the eye needs of the community. They are a premium South Florida LASIK and Laser Vision Correction center and have helped thousands of South Florida and LASIK Miami, epi-LASIK and PRK corrective eye surgery patients. Laser Vision Correction Lasik is done in their own state-of-the-art laser surgical facility, featuring the premium Liebert System for humidity and temperature control, allowing for excellent vision results and low enhancement rates.



For more information, please visit: http://www.bravermaneyecenter.com/list_florida_eye_doctors.asp.



Contact:-

1935 E. Hallandale Beach Boulevard

Hallandale Beach, Florida 33009

Toll Free - (888) 954-LASIK

Email ID - regina@bravermaneyecenter.com