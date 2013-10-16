Now Customers Can Buy Purdy Paint Brushes at Wholesale Prices Only at Integrity Supply, Inc

Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- Focused on delivering the highest quality of painting supplies, Integrity Supply, Inc. now offers its customers the platform to buy Purdy paint brushes at wholesale prices. The Purdy paint brushes prices available at this online store are incomparable.



When discussing the price range of the products, a representative of the online store stated, “At Integrity Supply, we understand the complexities customers may face in buying construction products from a branded paint supply company. We have established ethical and professional relationships with leading manufactures in the paint supply and sundries industry. Our savings directly influence the overall prices of our wholesale paint supplies, reducing the final price of each product by a larger margin.”



Elaborating more, he added, “We are one of the only wholesale paint suppliers that keep a tight balance in delivering superior products at a fair price with unmatched service while keeping its stock available for its valuable customers.”



At Integrity Supply, Inc., customers get the chance to find a number of renowned brands including Wooster, 3M, Corona, Dewalt, Norton and many more. Customers are allowed to order the product of their preference, online without any hassle. The store guarantees 100% safe online shopping. The online store also offers free shipping on orders over $100. Customers can also reach the online store through its social media pages.



About Integrity Supply, Inc.

Integrity Supply, Inc. was established in 2000 as a wholesale distributor to provide the highest quality paint, safety and construction related supplies from leading manufacturers throughout the United States. Integrity was founded with its customers in mind by providing just-in-time delivery at affordable prices. It has established relationships with key manufacturers that absorb the inventory holdings costs and marketing funds, allowing Integrity to pass on the savings directly to the company's customers. It strives to continue to be the value-leader by delivering superior products at a fair price with unmatched service.



For more information, please visit http://www.integritysupply.com/purdy-painting-products.aspx.