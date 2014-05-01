Now Customers Can Get a Comprehensive Range of Glass Storage Jars at JBConline.co.uk

Surrey, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- JBConline.co.uk, a renowned online store for procuring diverse choices of glass jars, glass bottles and closures has recently announced the availability of a wide range of 1.5oz small glass jars with caps. These jars are ideal for storing samples of different homemade chutney and jams.



JBConline.co.uk is a quality conscious entity that makes sure that all its products have zero defects and are unmatched in terms of quality. The offered mini jar too is made from first rate cosmetic flint and therefore has the highest level of clarity.



JBConline.co.uk brings for its customers a wide range of premium quality glass jars, glass bottles,glass jars with caps.They deliver glass storage jars for household as well as commercial purposes. Customers can procure elegant glass jars with this company which is not easily found in the normal market. They put special emphasis on the design of the glass jars so that these jars stand out of the box in terms of its looks and functionality. Theirproducts are unparalleled in the market.



Speaking about the quality of their products, a representative from the company mentions, “Understanding that good quality requires attractive pricing and good old fashioned service, all of our glass bottles and glass jars are hand packed, and even labelled with the name of the person who packed it, it's the little things that make a relationship work.”



JBConline.co.uk also offers superior quality small glass jars that have multi usages. These small glass jars come with attractive white, black and gold colour.These jars are perfect for storing chutney, pickles, etc. for longer period of time. This company provides jars with different capacity and size.



JBConline.co.uk provides multiple size choices ranging from 1oz to 1.5L.They are a global player when it comes to delivering quality glass jars. Their products are error free and long lasting.



About JBConline.co.uk

JBConline.co.uk is a leading online retailer of glass packaging and closures, including jars, bottles and caps. They also have a range of glass bottles specifically designed for homebrew suppliers. Based in Morden, Surrey, they operate as part of a wider group of companies which stretches across the globe. This gives access to the latest packaging designs, ensuring an excellent selection for their customers to choose from.



For further information about glass jars, bottles, caps or bottles for homebrew suppliers, please email:sales@jbconline.co.uk, and fill their online contact form at http://www.jbconline.co.uk



Contact Details:

Alpha Place, Garth Road, Morden, Surrey. SM4 4LX. UK