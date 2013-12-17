Now Customers Can Shop for The Trendy and Classy Peep Toes and Wedge Sandals Only at LimeRoad.com

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2013 -- Now customers can shop for their favorite pair of trendy and classy peep toes and wedges sandals only at LimeRoad.com. They offer a range of versatile and stylish footwear that add glitter to the outfit whether an ethnic or western. With soothing colors, stylish built and streamlined designs the peep toes options definitely need no introduction to glam up the wardrobe and compliment almost every outfit. Their fashionable wedge sandals are great options to add the glamour quotient to the outfit.



Women love to have a pair of footwear for every season, occasion, mood and outfit.LimeRoad.com offers exactly this to all fashion conscious women with their range of versatile and glamorous peep toes and wedge sandals. Beautifully crafted and streamlined peep toe shoes online offer an option for women to look trendy and fashionable with the outfit of their preference.



The elegant yet stylish peep toes from brands like Carlton London is a beautiful and durable option for any occasion. If someone is more of a comfortable wedge sandals lover, then they can find irresistible options with soothing color choices and trendy designs on LimeRoad.com. The wedge sandal options at their site can cater to all the women who are looking for simple, elegant yet stylish footwear options for their wardrobe.



LimeRoad.com with their world of quality, trendy footwear options for women make sure that one doesn’t have to run around in the city just to buy their favorite pairs. So, whatever is the preferred style or budget or just looking to experiment with a newer trend, LimeRoad.com can offer the most affordable and stylish options at your doorstep.



About LimeRoad

LimeRoad.com, an online social shopping and discovery platform is targeted at the discerning woman of today and offers a wide variety of footwear, clothing, bags and accessories. It has an incredible width of carefully selected merchandise that enables the customers to discover the world class lifestyle products from across categories like apparel, accessories, home and non-perishable food.