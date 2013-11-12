Now Enhance Overall Business Performance with Citrix Virtual Desktop at GridCSP

Newark, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- GridCSP, an acclaimed cloud service provider, now offers Citrix virtual desktop to clients, thus enhancing overall business performance. These virtualization solutions from Citrix are the primary enabler of GridCSP’s virtualization products and solutions.



GridCSP utilize Citrix’s XenApp, XenDesktop and XenServer to produce and deliver cutting edge virtualization solutions to SMB and enterprises that prioritize performance, efficiency, security and robustness in cloud solutions.



They have partnered with leading Technology Enterprises globally to build, host and deliver its entire range of Cloud Computing and Virtualization solutions portfolio to its partners. GridCSP brings together tools and technologies from industry leaders in hardware, virtualization, software and services to deliver reliable, robust, secure and tested cloud solutions for key IT business needs.



Unlike other cloud service providers, Grid CSP provides clients with their own personal cloud, and gives them control over it. The desktop hosting allows one to have secure access to all the company’s data anywhere in the world, without any need to buy or build special applications to make the cloud work. In fact, they take the apps the client is already using, virtualize them, and put them in the cloud for fast and easy access.While elaborating further a spokesperson from GridCSP, one of the renowned hosted virtual desktop providers stated, “With GridCSP, your sensitive data and intellectual property are securely stored in our data center. Your applications and data are centrally managed in the cloud and never stored on the end point device. Worrying about data security due to a lost laptop or tablet is a thing of the past. Businesses won’t need to spend money managing applications and desktops, and the data the users receive will always be the most up-to-date version. You focus on your business; we’ll focus on your IT.”



About GridCSP

Grid CSP offers businesses and cloud agents on-demand access to Applications as Cloud Apps and Windows Desktops as Cloud Desktops with access from anywhere on any device. Clients can reduce their IT operating expenses and eliminate capital investments, freeing up their organization to focus on what matters the most, their business.



To know more, please visit: http://www.gridcsp.com/what-is-citrix-desktop/.