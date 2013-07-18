Now, Enhance the Life of the Carpet with JMS Enterprises and Its Quality Service

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- JMS Enterprises, the only company with “28 Point Quality Inspection Checklist” in the carpet cleaning industry, has been using baby safe, pet-friendly and Non toxics cleaning agents and hence increases the life of all types of carpets and also enhances the feel of the carpet. The company delivers with its dedication in carpet cleaning efficient and cost-effective methods of carpet cleaning in Worcester.



All of its technicians are certified by the IICRC and thoroughly screened and background checked before hiring. They are known for providing professional carpet cleaning services with the use of the latest technology and tools as well as cleaning agents. Nonetheless, each technician is bonded and brings to JMS Enterprises no less than 6 years of experience in carpet care.



Jan, President at JMS Enterprises, a master carpet cleaner certified by the Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration stated “ We at JMS Enterprises, has been providing the art of healthy homes and work environments for over 37 years. Our 4 step approach to carpet cleaning is simply out of class. The 4-step approach to carpet cleaning starts with JMS quality Consultation & Pre-Cleaning, Spot Removal & Pre-conditioning , Steam Cleaning & Extraction and 100% No Risk Guarantee”



The company also delivers upholstery cleaning services in Philadelphia which gives furniture a new life and makes it look its best. Their upholstery cleaners are specially trained and certified technicians who have expertise in many difficult-to-clean materials, including silk, chenilles, suedes, ultrasuedes and velvet. They also specialize in fine and a variety of other delicate fabrics, which can be expertly cleaned in home.



About JMS Enterprises

JMS Enterprises is a locally owned company and has been providing superior service since 1973. We are comprised of 8 trucks and 14 technicians. Our phone lines are staffed 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. We respond to emergency calls immediately day or night. JMS Enterprises prides itself on ‘being there’ for all of our customers. No matter the situation, we will work with you to get it resolved immediately.



To know more visit: http://www.jmscarpetcare.com