Now Get a First-Rate Assortment of LED Floodlights Only at Strictly LED's

Chorley, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- Strictly LED’s is one of the biggest and most reliable online store’s for purchasing best quality and low energy utility and decorative LED products. Our website now offers first-rate assortment of LED Floodlights which provides more than ample light to the exterior of your building, but at the same time do not hike up the electric bills. Besides being affordable, these lights are made with innovative technology that shields against any damage by sprinklers or other water sources installed in the garden.



These waterproof products are widely valued for their dependable performance and offer a rendering incessant service for a very long time. These are also very safe to use and are not prone to sudden accidents, therefore keeping users and their family thoroughly safe. Divulging more about advantageous aspects of LED Lighting product, a representative said, “We have a huge stock of LED flood lights and there is a huge variety too. You can choose any one of our range according to your requirements. If you have a small space, then 10w LED floodlights should be enough. If on the other hand, you have a large area and require a lot of light, then you can opt for larger powers of floodlights, including 20w, 30w, 50w and 100w.”



The company works with the aim of ensuring impeccable offering and service every time. Besides flood lights, they also provide quality tested range of Led Deck Lights, LED Dimmers & Controllers, Recovery LED Lights and many more.



About Strictly LED’s

UK VAT registered company operating from Chorley; Strictly LED’s is the largest online retailers of both decorative and low energy lighting in the UK. They have secured contracts with some of the leading manufacturers of LED lighting products as their products are manufactured to the highest quality, with supreme light output and reliability. Their products are sold to many leading brands in the UK, so potential clients can be sure that they are of the highest quality.



To know more, please visit: http://www.strictlyleds.co.uk