Now Get a Wide Range of Christian Comedy DVDs at Reduced Prices Only at Fishflix.Com

Mora, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- FishFlix.com, distinguished online store of Christian and family movies, now providing its customers a rib-tickling yet faith based experience by offering a wide range of Christian Comedy DVDs at reduced prices. The offered assortment includes some really remarkable works of Tim Hawkins, Ken Davis, Brad Stine, Mark Gungor, and many more. These films are a source of clean entertainment that is filled with hilarious elements as well as life changing messages.



The company has always followed its motto of bringing best Christian movies to inspire and entertain. As one of the representatives mentions, “We believe that media and entertainment are gifts from God that help us spread his message with creativity and excellence. It is our goal to serve you, and your family, in spending quality time with one another, learning and enjoying Christian films and TV programs that enrich your hearts while putting smiles on your faces!”



FishFlix.com is known for taking care of the convenience of the customers through their affordable pricing and expedient delivery. Customers will never come across any kind of glitch in the entire process of order, shipping and delivery as FishFlix.com with a team of trained professionals handling all the issues in a proper and prompt manner. They have a client friendly return and replacement policies wherein defective products are replaced at no charge. The website is secured by VeriSign and all transactions through credit cards are conducted via encrypted and Secure Socket Layer.



About FishFlix.com

FishFlix, is an online store with a mission to bring The Greatest Christian and Family-Friendly Films in the World a Great Price. It is owned by Lukas Media and is a family owned company whose owner and staff believe that God is honored by hard work, good service and quality products. They hope that customers experience with FishFlix.com will reflect those qualities. Their business philosophy is guided primarily by two passages found in Colossian- “whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord, not for men” and “And whatever you do, whether in word or deed, do it all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God the Father through him”.



For more information, please visit- http://www.fishflix.com/

Contact Details

105 South Union St, Suite: 5

Mora, MN 55051

Phone: 918-481-9999, ext 1