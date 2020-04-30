Palm Harbor, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2020 -- Dr. Rademaker is a leading allograft surgeon based out of Tampa, Florida. With nearly four decades of experience as a plastic and reconstructive surgeon, Dr. Bart specializes in providing advanced surgical procedures with the help of mesenchymal stem cells therapy. His vast medical expertise has made him one of the most prestigious and renowned surgeons in the country today.



"Clients are often seen to get baffled with the prospect of using mesenchymal stem cells therapy in regenerative medicine. These cells help repair and restore damaged tissues in a number of degenerative diseases. Dr. Bart Rademaker makes their journey simpler by providing them with the right knowledge and guidance pertaining to the imperativeness of such procedures. With the advancement in the medical field, there has been a surge in the way people look at reconstructive surgeries and alternative medicines. It is this deep knowledge and wisdom that has gained him the momentous nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize." Clinics' media spokesperson.



Learn the true meaning of mesenchymal stem cells therapy by Dr. Bart Rademaker by reaching out and scheduling an appointment. For more information regarding this procedure, please reach out to the doctor on 727-748-7389 or fill out the form on www.drrademaker.com today!



About the Clinic

Dr. Bart Rademaker is a practicing plastic and reconstructive surgeon based in Tampa, Florida. He has over 35 years of experience and a global reach to nearly 6 continents. He has been a pioneer in regenerative medicine or stem cell therapy and has also been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for his work in El Salvador. His extensive experience has helped many patients transform their lives.



Related Links:



https://www.facebook.com/rejuva.spa

https://twitter.com/dr_rademaker

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjIzRT0KRGMIYnHBeFwIF2g

https://www.linkedin.com/in/cosmeticsurgeontampa/