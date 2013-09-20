Now Get Affordable Electricians in Haddenfield, with Kaiser Electric Co Inc

Haddenfield, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- Kaiser Electric Co Inc, a well-known licensed New Jersey based electrical contractor now allows clients to hire an affordable electrician in Haddenfield. The company aims at providing the best possible price quotes to the customers looking for electrical services.



With Kaiser Electric Co Inc., customers pay only the quoted price,without any hidden charges. In fact, company insists, “Our customers know the cost before we start the actual repair. That way you don't pay extra if the job takes longer than expected in the event we have to leave your house to get parts. That saves you money.”



They provide a thorough estimate of every job prior starting the work, making it convenient for the clients to decide whether or not to take a service. Moreover, while elaborating it further a spokesperson stated, “At "Mr. Speedy Electric", we understand that spending thousands of dollars can be unexpected. We recommend getting a second opinion for any large job. Even third opinion is a good idea. Upgrading or adding to your existing electrical system is a major decision. We offer estimates for all jobs.”



They have a team of electricians, who are efficient and highly trained professionals. So, when looking for a contractor to repair the circuit breaker panel in Princeton Junction, Kaiser Electric Co. Inc. is the best choice.



While appreciating Electricians in NJ, a client stated, “I could not be more pleased with the installation of my new generator. This company is professional, courteous, and neat and delivered on everything they promised.”



Whether it’s repairing an electric panel in Princeton Junction or installing a home generator, one can easily hire their electricians for repair work. Customers can avail all their services in Princeton Junction, Edison, Burlington, Camden, Cherry Hill, Ewing, Haddenfield, Hightstown, Hillsborough, Lakewood, Lawrenceville, Marlton, Newark, Plainsboro, Toms River and Trenton.



About Kaiser Electric Co.Inc

Kaiser Electric Co. Inc of Central, NJ is a residential electrical Service provider. They focus upon providing quality service to home-owners and residential clients of New Jersey and Eastern PA, They have combined experience of more than 100 years. They provide 24/7 Emergency Services that is fully insured/bonded and state licensed. They have a fully stocked mobile warehouse and provides the same-day Service to the clients.



For more information, please visit http://www.kaiserelectriccoinc.com



Contact Detail:-

Phone:

609-301-4239

215-531-5009