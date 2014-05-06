Now Get an Exclusive Range of Premium Quality Business Cards Online in UK with Betterprint

St Helens, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- Empowering businesses with a dynamic and long lasting representation, Betterprint is now offering an exclusive range of premium quality business cards online in UK at very affordable prices. The company presents design templates of business cards with varied themes and in three major categories: ‘Deluxe’, ‘Standard’ and ‘Custom Upload’. Customers can select from among the different ideas and designs, the option that represents their business’s philosophy and mission in the most suitable manner.



Elaborating on quality and designs, a representative from the company mentions, “Betterprint only print cards on the highest quality smooth 400gsm thick art board, which comes in silk, gloss and recycled finishes. We will create an amazing impression for your business that will last forever. When it comes to your business needs, Betterprint know how to create a lasting impression. You can buy exclusively designed business card design templates online via our website which will help you reinforce your brand and increase potential customers and contacts.”



The user friendly official web portal of Betterprint allows customers to browse and select business cards by their professions as there are more than 50 categories to choose from such as accountancy/money, health & beauty, computers & IT, travel & leisure and so on. Besides this, there are style options too, ranging from corporate and professional to design templates that are more emotive and personal.



About Betterprint

Betterprint has quickly established itself to be a leading provider for internet based stationery products with thousands of contemporary designs to choose from. Founder and Managing Director, David Bennett along with Commercial Director, Martin Winders are the driving force behind Betterprint and are the people responsible for bringing this web offering to the market place. They have a wealth of knowledge and experience in the print game coupled with a Company ethos to deliver exactly what it says on the tin with a no nonsense approach to Customer Service ensuring they deliver upon their commitments time after time.



For more information, please visit- http://www.betterprint.co.uk

Contact Details-

Poplar House, Jackson Street

St Helens

Merseyside UK

WA9 3AP

Tel: 0844 704 1756