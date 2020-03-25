Now Get Custom Canvas for Outdoor Furniture, Patio Covers and Many Others Only on Creative Covers.

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2020 -- Creative Covers Inc. is one of the leading custom patio cover manufacturers based out of Bridgeview, Illinois. With over two decades of experience in hand-stitching and finally manufacturing covers on a large scale, the company has grown to become a favored designer and manufacturer of protective covers across the country.



"What began as a simple home experiment of stitching a Jeep Wrangler spare tire cover soon grew to be a rage in the neighborhood. From friends and family requesting Brigit to stitch them new designs in canvas and polymer, the business grew exponentially over a period of time. Today the company designs and manufactures covers for hospital carts, equipment, patio furniture, grill islands, outdoor furniture, etc. The company uses specially procured materials that are known to withstand heat, dust, rain, snow and storm. Although the materials are tough however constant exposure to high temperatures or weather conditions may lead to eventual wear and tear. The covers are cut to exact measurement without compromising on quality and seam stitching." Company's media representative.



The company takes every care while creating precise protective covers and ensures that customer satisfaction is always taken care of. From creating custom patio covers to industrial equipment covers, there is a solution for every individual and business right here. For more information regarding the covers, please reach out to the team on (800)970-0901 or sales@creativecoversinc.com today!



Creative Covers Inc was founded by Brigit in the year 1998 and has grown exponentially over a span of 20 years. The journey began by Brigit simple hand-stitching a peace sign on a vinyl cover for a spare tire of her Jeep and this gave birth to a new line of covers in the country. The brand has become synonymous with covers that include outdoor patio furniture covers, outdoor grill covers, machinery and medical equipment covers, rack covers, trailer covers, hospital cart covers and much more. You can visit the website or contact their representative to know about the services.