Now Get Easy Solutions for MIS- Sold Interest Rate Swap Hedging at Seneca Group

Haydock, Merseyside -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- The Seneca Group, an independent investment and alternative asset management firm, is delivering debt advisory expertise to support stakeholders whose businesses have been directly impacted by MIS-sold interest rate hedging products. According to the firm these products were widely sold by financial institutions mainly between 2005 and 2010 in conjunction with term loan and overdraft products with the intention to minimize risk to interest rate rises.



The clients who are looking for an interest rate swap, a complex financial instrument where two parties agree to exchange interest rate cash flows may now contact Seneca Group. The organization will help parties interchange from floating to fixed rate interest rates and provide with several other options. The requirement for a middle man is always there when it comes to interest rate swap mis selling.



One representative at Seneca Group stated, “With our expertise in operating from Manchester, Leeds and Birmingham our strength is our team, which has significant experience generated from a diverse range of backgrounds. This is supplemented on a deal by deal basis from our substantial network of operating partners, non-executives, industry experts and turnaround professionals that allows us to access sector specific commercial and technical expertise for each investment.”



Seneca Group is a leading UK value investor. Specializing in the provision of financial investment to small and medium sized companies, Seneca invests in special situations, buyouts and growth opportunities to support a range of investment needs and funding requirements. These include working capital funding, turnaround funding, shareholder exits, non-core acquisitions and complex management buyouts.



About Seneca Group

The Seneca Group is an independent Investment and Alternative Asset Management business for private individuals, entrepreneurs, companies, funds and charities. The firm brings together decades of success in providing investment and advisory solutions for its clients across multitude of financial areas. With their expertise and knowledge they have been successfully making their clients to face the challenges where growth is being restrained through access of working capital to financial stress requiring funds to deliver a successful restructuring and turnaround.



For more information, please visit to our Seneca Banking Consultant page directly at http://senecapartners.co.uk/seneca-banking-consultants/