Now Get Exotic in-Ground Swimming Pool in Buckingham with Ted's Pools

Newtown Square, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- Those infinity custom in-ground swimming pools that one saw at a luxurious island hotel, now can be at their home with Ted's Pools. This renowned in-ground swimming pool designer now designs some of the exotic in-ground swimming pools in Buckingham. They have a unique design and installation procedure which provides a complete customer satisfaction.



Every design being a masterpiece at Ted's Pools, clients can browse and choose from some of their online gallery displaying creations. Whatever is clients’ fantasy, they can bring it home with Ted’s Pools. The company offers a lifetime warranty on every custom in-ground pools they design and create. Undoubtedly, some of the best in-ground swimming pools in Wayne can be achieved with Ted's Pools.



Using only the finest building materials and the newest restoration techniques, this company does more than just return an ageing star to its former glory, when looking for in-ground swimming pool in Doylestown, opting for Ted's Pools will be the wisest decision. Clients can rely on them for turning an outdated in-ground swimming pool, into a newly born star.



The staff at Ted's Pools is highly-trained, skilled and dedicated. These specialists can cater every aspect while maintaining the masterpiece, making swimming pool look as good as the day it was built.



In-ground swimming pools in Bucks County can not get better than what Ted's pools offers. While elaborating further, a spokesperson stated, “Once the project is complete, we also provide meticulous year-round maintenance, inspections and service so you don’t need to concern yourself with these tasks. There are different levels of servicing available to suit your needs. You’ll be astounded by the wonderful rebirth of your tired old in ground pool. Enjoy! ”



About Ted Pools

Ted's Pools, with over 30 years of expertise, creates the perfect outdoor retreat-hand-designed and carefully installed custom in-ground pools at Wayne and Bucks County by Ted Tretiak and Peter Fienberg. Ted and Peter personally oversee every detail of any project-from the initial consultation to the final drop of crystal-clear water. The skilled project managers provide a one-on-one supervision throughout the construction - obtaining proper permits, keeping the project on schedule and answering any questions that customers may have along the way.



For more information, please visit http://tedspools.net



Contact:-

Phone:-610-359-1301