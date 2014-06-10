Now Get Great Gun Safety Devices for Ammunition with Innovative Biometric Handgun Safes Available at Gunsafes.com

Sandpoint, ID -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- Gun owners, concerned about unwanted access to their guns, rifles, etc. can now relax as GunSafes.com ensures impermeable safety for ammunition by offering innovative biometric gun safes. These pistol safes are integrated with advanced biometric techniques that govern and allow access on the basis of physiological characteristics like fingerprints, iris or face recognition, and RFID response. Some of these handgun boxes also contain GPS tracking devices to locate the device should it be stolen.



Gunsafes.com offers cutting edge safes that store weapons securely, and authenticate owner access based on their fingerprints, RFID transmission or keylock. Unrecognized prints, codes or RFID cannot open these security solutions, thus preventing unauthorized accessibility to ammunition or weapons. The offered array includes biometric gun safes designed and developed by some prominent companies like Liberty, Stack-On, The Gun Box, Browning, Fort Knox and several others.



These products are offered by GunSafes.com at very reasonable prices and the company also provides high levels of customer service. A representative, Jason Guerrettaz, CEO of United Commerce Group, owner of GunSafes.com stated, “We are committed to making your entire experience a positive one. By offering tailored recommendations, a large selection of niche products, great prices, white glove delivery and installation services, we guarantee that you will be satisfied with your experience. What separates our team from all the others in the industry is our amazing customer service; our job is to ensure that you get exactly what you want when you want it.”



In addition to biometric gun safes, the company also provides a diverse assortment of storage solutions for weapons such as fire safes, rifle cases, pistol safes, gun cabinets, wall safes and so on. Customers can browse through these super-secure safes and make their purchase easily at the online store. GunSafes.com is a highly-secure website developed by integrating the highest security protocols that ensure total protection to the customer’s information during the transaction.



About GunSafes.com

GunSafes.com is a division of United Commerce Group, Inc., where customers will find an unbeatable selection of gun safes for their home and office as well as a very large assortment of Sporting Goods. With all the top manufacturers to choose from, the options are endless. Find all standards and sizes. Benefit from the store's vast selection, expertise, and free shipping on all orders. Gunsafes.com ensures that customers, their loved ones, and their valuables are well protected. Customers can invest in their future by getting a gun safe in their home today.



To learn more, please visit: http://www.gunsafes.com.