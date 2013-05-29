Now Get Instant Access to Your Credit Reports

KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2013 -- The advantages of accurate credit reports is becoming more evident every financial year. Creditcheck123.co.za caters to tracking of financial status of the customers by performing credit checks. All that the customer needs to do is to fill in an online form available at the company’s website. The customer has to submit the necessary information once they are registered. The information gathered by the company is then assessed by three major credit agencies. The final report will be generated after combining the information obtained through the reports of these bureaus, which can be read and accessed by the client easily.



CreditCheck123 provides quick and easy online credit checks through its website. A complete and accurate report is always essential for the clients. The company provides assessment of the current position of credit, non-payment by the client, verdicts from court and past records if any. The company assures the confidentiality of the credit reports produced and transmitted through email. The company’s standard encryption methods guarantee that the data in the site are 100% secure. As the reports are developed by professionals and skilled staff from credit reporting discipline, there is no scope for identity theft.



The company associates with 3 credit bureaus and important technical providers to offer the services. The information provided by the client is combined and condensed to deliver the final report. The reports can be retrieved by prospective employers, lenders landlords. The company offers 24/7 support to its customers wherein the clients are free to contact the company for any queries.



Informative articles on credit checks and credit reports can also be obtained from the website of the company. The articles elaborate on how individuals can enhance their credit history or evaluation criteria by executing frequent credit checks on themselves. These articles educate people on who can gain access to their credit history. The site also records some websites that offer valuable information in this field.



“We have taken the process of checking your credit score and made it easy with our simple 3-in-1 credit report” Says the owner of the company.



For further information, visit http://creditcheck123.co.za/ the company’s website.



About Creditcheck123.co.za

The website, Creditcheck123.co.za, offers credit checks and delivers a complete report on private credit. The company is situated in South Africa. It consults with 3 well-known credit agencies in South Africa before preparing the report. The reports can be accessed by the clients from anywhere online.



Media Contact

2 Glenmason Corner

Pinetown, KZN

South Africa

3610

Tel No: +27 87 550 1153

Email: admin@creditcheck123.co.za

URL: http://creditcheck123.co.za/