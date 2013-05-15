Now Get One Hour of Free Advice from Great Central Advisory

Cham, Switzerland -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- Great Central Advisory (GCA) functions as a contract management company and offers legal advisory as well as other professional services in the field of pay-roll, residence application, and insurance services. Based out in Switzerland, GCA functions as an arbitrator that supports contractors, agencies, and other patrons to successfully handle legal submissions and other routine business accomplishments with these agencies.



GCA offers sound legal and financial support to its clients across the globe, especially Europe. They pay keen attention to maintaining confidentiality through their services. GCA follows local and international regulations when offering services to its clients. It operates as an umbrella company offering extensive service solutions to its leading clients in the areas of legal services, accounting services, and contract management services. It offers a special one hour free advice and tips via phone to its clients.



The contract management service provided by GCA deals with employment agencies and individual contractor services. GCA partners with employment agencies to recruit more contract employees in and around Europe effortlessly. They also provide service packages that are custom made which comprise of work permits, contract negotiations, and residency, in addition to insurance, pension, relocation, payroll management, taxes, business expenses, and more. GCA reduces the burden of agencies and contractors by rationalizing individual contractor services and encouraging higher take home pay. It offers customers an all-inclusive and customized service package at a cost-effective rate.



GCA’s umbrella services include specialized legal services associated with company establishment, work permits, residence permits, pension services, and business taxes. Its company formation services, offers backing to establish trade in other countries abroad. GCA support in immigration areas to helps secure work permit, visitor visas, residence permits, pension permits, Europe by laying down certain rules. The principal accounting services offered by GCA includes payroll management and outsourcing. By outsourcing payroll with GCA, companies obtain efficient management of key payroll responsibilities. Their accounting services also include debt collection, financial reporting, budget preparation, asset management, cash flow management, and much more. The company employs accountants specialized in pay roll management to answer all customer queries connected with Payroll.



“GCA as a company puts across comprehensible contracts combined with a fairly lucid pricing structure for clients”, says the owner of the company.



For further information, visit http://www.greatcentral.ch the company’s official website.



