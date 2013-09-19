Now Get Quality Doggie Day Care in King of Prussia PA with Perfect Pooch

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Perfect Pooch, an acclaimed dog boarding center now offers quality doggie day care in King of Prussia PA. It provides every service to cater all the needs of the dogs. Whether it’s for training, boarding, or day care, Perfect Pooch is the best place for pets when away from homes.



While elaborating doggie day care in Philadelphia PA, a representative further, stated, “A dog’s stay at Perfect Pooch is a unique experience, centered around pack life. When your dog stays with us whether for training, boarding, or daycare, he will experience something much deeper than any human can offer. He will experience membership in a stable pack of dogs with a consistent (human) leader.”



This dog boarding in Philadelphia PA, offers all kinds of services for pets from climate controlled kennel to indoor and outdoor yards for big and small dogs, to group exercise and socialization along with Special feeding, medications, baths and much more.



When looking for some of the best dog trainers in King of Prussia PA, Perfect Pooch is a must to visit. The trainers at this center are experienced and fully trained to deal with pets. They ensure dogs are comfortable with top-notch facilities, while keeping a close eye on every special requirements, such as the food they like, or medications they require.



Similarly, their dog trainers in Philadelphia PA impart individual attention towards every dog, making stay at Perfect Pooch a fun break for dogs which reinforces good behavior in them. Perfect Pooch is a safe and reliable place for dogs away from home.



About Perfect Pooch

A dog’s stay at Perfect Pooch is a unique experience, cantered around pack life. When your dog stays with us whether for training, boarding, or day care, it will experience something much deeper than any human can offer. It will experience membership in a stable pack of dogs with a consistent (human) leader. Not only will your dog get tons of exercise with other dogs and top quality care from our trained staff, it will get a chance to be the dog he was instinctually born to be a true pack animal.



For more information, please visit http://perfect-pooch.com or call 610 337 7698



Contact Detail:-

Perfect Pooch,

200 King Manor Drive,

King of Prussia, PA 19406