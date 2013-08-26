Now Get the Best and the Most Advanced Tohatsu Parts and Outboards from Star Marine Inc.

St. Petersburg, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- Top authorized Tohatsu dealer and an authorized Tohatsu service center, Star Marine Inc., now holds the best and the most advanced Tohatsu parts and outboards parts. The company has been delivering excellence and quality for over a decade now, and believes that the company's success lies in customers’ satisfaction and enjoyment with the right Tohatsu part for every specific boating need.



One of the leading strategists and the spokesperson at Star Marine stated, “No one in Central Florida knows more about Tohatsu parts and outboards than we do. We have been doing this for over a decade, and believe our success lies in your satisfaction and enjoyment with the right Tohatsu part for your specific boating needs. We are here all committed to deliver you the best products and recommendations for Tohatsu parts to you unless they are truly the right fit for you.”



The company, Star Marine Inc., a full-service marine center, also carries a comprehensive selection of Nissan outboard parts. Nissan outboards have a reputation for high-quality and durability. Star Marine Inc. offers great depth of experience in Tohatsu outboards and Nissan Outboard Parts offering both cutting-edge, low emission TLDI engines and highly refined, dependable 4-stroke engine.



The company is also known as a trusted destination for all the replacement parts and boasts themselves to be 100% original and of the best quality. With an aim to offer an utmost satisfaction to its customers, Star Marine Inc. puts every effort to bring perfection to its services, whether it is the boat repair parts, genuineness, their unquestionable quality or costs.



About Star Marine Inc

Authorized Tohatsu Outboard Motor Sales & Service Center, Star Marine Inc. is a full service boat repair facility offering a variety of services including Boats repair , Boats for Sale, Marine Engine Repairs, Electronics Installations, Boat Storage, Gel Coat Repair, Detailing, Flooring, Boat shipping.



To know more, please visit: http://www.starmarineinc.com/



Contact Detail:

Star Marine Inc.

6814 46th Ave North

St. Petersburg, Florida, 33709