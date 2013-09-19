Now Get Unimpeachable Trust Administration Services with Sterling Trustees

Sioux Falls, SD -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Sterling Trustees, a well-known fee-only trust administration organization now provides unimpeachable trust administration services to the trustees. The company aims to be profitable while being resourceful for their clients.



By managing the resources on clients’ behalf, this company offers reliable trust management services. These services include daily online access or reporting of near real-time performance data for all client assets, consolidated reporting of assets from multiple custodians, tracking of alternative assets like hedge funds, private equity, partnerships, real estate and art, online management of important financial and legal documents, including wills, trust instruments, tax returns and monthly client statements.



This trust management company takes every single term set forth by the grantor seriously and works strictly as per it. With a reasonable annual fee for trustee service, the company handles all the complexity involved in administering the trust.



While elaborating further spokesperson stated, ”Your trust agreement is our priority. So we carefully develop personalized plans to carry out grantors' intentions and serve the beneficiaries' needs. As an objective intermediary, we ensure that resources are preserved while facilitating cooperation among family members and resolving any conflicts that might arise.”



Their trust managers are thorough professionals who can provide solutions for all sort of dispute and mismanagement issues while serving a wide range of trusts including Self-Settled / Asset Protection Trusts, Life Insurance Trusts, Charitable Trusts, Grantor-Retained Annuity Trusts (GRATs), Revocable Living Trusts, Irrevocable Living Trusts, Qualified Personal Residence Trusts, Dynasty Trusts (QTIP Trusts), Generation Skipping Trusts, Defective Grantor Trusts



Sterling Trustees is completely different from other South Dakota trust companies, with their highly efficient team, they offer unbiased and personalized solutions meeting all clients expectations.



About Sterling Trustees:-

Sterling Trustees is a privately held firm providing independent trust management and administrative services to high net-worth families, foundations and endowments. They carefully develop personalized plans to carry out grantor’s' intentions and serve the beneficiaries' needs. As an objective intermediary, they ensure that resources are preserved while facilitating cooperation among family members and resolving any conflicts that might arise. They are a fee-only trust administration organization among some of the reliable trust companies and do not receive sales or brokerage commissions, our judgement is never shaped by specific money managers or financial products.



To know more about them, please visit http://www.sterlingtrustees.com

Contact Address:-

Sterling Trustees LLC , Suite 222

201 S. Phillips Avenue

Sioux Falls, SD 57104

Phone: 605-271-5124, Fax: 605-274-9200