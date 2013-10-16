Now Get Unique Financial Medical Funding from the Trusted Name of Med-Care Solutions

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- Med-Care Solutions, a nationwide leader in Medical receivables funding, provides unique financial solution to healthcare facilities and healthcare providers. The company is known for its Lien, LOP and Worker’s Comp Funding Program and reimburses quality medical care for patients who have been injured as a result of a motor vehicle accident or other type of personal injury accident, including worker’s compensation cases.



While highlighting its services, one of the representatives at Med-Care Solutions stated, “For close to a decade, we at Med-Care Solutions have brought integrity and dependability to medical receivables financing and medical injury funding. Our medical receivable financing and medical lien funding options are an easy way to accelerate cash flow. By funding medical liens, Med-Care Solutions provides medical professionals, health care providers, hospitals, trauma centers and surgery centers with an ideal health care financing solution for helping accident victims obtain treatment.”



With over 10 years of experience and a solid reputation in the industry, Med-Care has been focused exclusively on medical receivables funding and also in physician financing, as very few companies have comparable institutional knowledge for this type of health care financing and administering complex medical-legal cases.



At Med-Care Solutions they are known for their fast approval and quick and easy payment process and have been providing Medical Receivables Funding for a wide variety of procedures like Inpatient and Outpatient Hospital Surgical and Trauma Procedures, Consultations and Treatment with Physician Specialists, MRIs, CT Scans, EMG/NCV Procedures, etc.



About Med-Care Solutions

Med-Care Solutions is the nationwide leader in providing this type of unique financial solution to healthcare facilities and healthcare providers. Through its Lien, LOP and Worker’s Comp Funding Program, it reimburses quality medical care for patients who have been injured as a result of a motor vehicle accident or other type of personal injury accident, including worker’s compensation cases. Med-Care Solutions delivers a fast and effective health care financing solution. Its medical accounts receivable financing program is easy to initiate and delivers immediate bottom-line results.



To know more, please visit: http://medcaresolutions.us/.



Contact Detail:

10120 West Flamingo Road

Suite 4-12, Las Vegas, NV 89147