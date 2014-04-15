Now Hip Hop Records to Launch in May of 2014

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- Now Hip Hop Magazine is announcing the establishment of a new division under the same brand entitled “Now Hip Hop Records” this new expansion of the brand will be a independent record label that will cater exclusively to the global hip hop niche. What sets this independent record label apart from others is the simple fact that unlike other independent hip hop record labels Now Hip Hop has it’s own in house media relations (Magazine, Radio and Blog) that it can streamline to the roster of artists that it will accept and hold.



Originally a online radio station Now Hip Hop has expanded into a popular hip hop news website that has become one of the top twenty thousand most visited websites in the United States (According to alexa.com) and has made a mark in the publishing industry with Now Hip Hop magazine that currently caters to subscribers in North America. (As of the date this press release was published there are no signs of expansion to other continents)



Now Hip Hop was founded by international music producer Moe Rock (Collaborated with Grammy Nominated artists) and is based out of southern California. Demos and electronic press kits are accepted via e-mail directly to Sarah@NowHipHop.com although it is to soon to determine the number of clients that will be accepted as part of the official roster more information will be announced in the coming weeks regarding this new expansion of Now Hip Hop. Visit NowHipHop.com for the latest news.



About NowHipHop

NowHipHop is a Syndicated RADIO NETWORK and Print MAGAZINE delivered worldwide. For more information and contact please visit this website http://nowhiphop.com