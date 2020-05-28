Now Introducing Bolton Heating, Air & Fireplaces!

Sugar Hill, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2020 -- Some things are better together. That's why J.R. Bolton Services, the area's trusted HVAC company, and Peachtree Comfort Gallery, the leading grill, smoker, stove and gas fireplace repair company in Gwinnett County, GA, have united under one powerful name: Bolton Heating, Air & Fireplaces.



J.R. Bolton has been delivering reliable heating and air conditioning solutions to homeowners across Northeast Georgia for over 30 years. In spring 2005, this highly respected company established its full service grill, gas lighting and fireplace store: Peachtree Comfort Gallery.



After 15 years of operating as separate branches of the J.R. Bolton family tree, these two companies have joined forces. Now, for residents in the Greater Atlanta area, addressing any and all of their HVAC, fireplace and grill needs takes only one call to Bolton Heating, Air & Fireplaces!



From its name to its logo, it's evident that a lot has changed for Bolton. But one thing remains the same—its superior products and services. Despite its new identity, Bolton is the same company homeowners across Northeast Georgia have put their trust in for over three decades.



In need of fireplace or air conditioning services in DeKalb County or the surrounding area? Count on Bolton to handle it all! Contact the company online or call 678.439.6732 today!



About Bolton Heating, Air & Fireplaces

Bolton Heating, Air & Fireplaces is Northeast Georgia's full-service provider of heating, air conditioning, indoor air quality, water heater and fireplace services. It also offers a wide range of fireplaces, heating stoves, gas grills and gas lighting products. Bolton is the name Georgians have known and trusted for more than 30 years. By offering exceptional products, installations and service, Bolton provides customers with the No. 1 service experience they deserve.