Now Is the Perfect Time to Purchase Property Bulgaria, Announces Accent Invest

Varna, Bulgaria -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2012 -- Houses for sale in Bulgaria are plentiful and the competition is so fierce that home prices have dropped by ten percent or more over the last couple of years. Currently, a spacious three story home near the beach in Byala will cost about 235000 EUR which isn’t a bad price for property that is located near the water in a city as beautiful as Byala.



Byala is smartly located in the well-known Varna Province in Bulgaria. It is a small seaside resort town in the Eastern part of the country on the Bulgarian Black Sea Coast. Bulgarian property for sale isn’t extremely expensive and Byala follows suit with the national average but it is a very small seaside town so allowances have to be made for the proximity of the area to the water.



“I visited Byala last year and I am strongly considering moving there. The people are incredibly nice and they don’t care that I am American. I was treated with respect and even invited to several of the town’s people homes for dinner. I highly recommend it is a vacation destination but I can’t say anything about living there yet.” – Jason P.



The latest population figures for Byala were collected in late 2009 and estimated that about 2,170 citizens call it home. The Byala Municipality lies in a semi-mountainous region in the easternmost branches of Stara Planina which is roughly about fifty kilometers south of the city of Varna and seventy kilometers north of Burgas.



For people who are interested in moving to the city, the Byala municipality consists of the town of Byala and the villages of Samotino, Gospodinovo, Popovich, Goritza and Dyulino.



