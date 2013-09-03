Now Is the Time to Buy a Home in Maryland

Salisbury, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- After suffering a dramatic collapse six years ago, the real estate market across the country is showing excellent signs of recovery. While current buyers have missed the “bottoming out” of the market, this is still a great time to consider making a home purchase. Interest rates are still low, but home values are rising, so buying a home now instead of waiting until next year can save a person thousands of dollars.



“We are seeing the values of Maryland homes rise each month, and this trend is expected to continue,” said John Wingate, Salisbury, MD real estate agent and owner of http://www.WingatePremierRealEstate.com. “Home prices are up 4.3% over this time last year; I strongly advise buyers to take advantage of the current low mortgage interest rates, and buy now before home prices rise further”.



Interest rates are slightly higher than last year, but they still remain at historically low levels. Locking in a low mortgage rate now can save a buyer tens of thousands of dollars. Interest rates are slowly rising, so now is the time for buyers to take advantage of the potential savings. Many indicators point to higher interest rates and higher home prices next year, meaning that a home that one can afford this year may be out of their reach if they do not act now.



Whether you are interested in Salisbury MD homes, Ocean Pines MD homes or Ocean City MD vacation homes for sale; an experienced real estate agent is an invaluable tool for any homebuyer. Buyers should contact an agent in their area to discuss what they are looking for in a home, and find out more about the current properties on the market.



Press Contact:

John Wingate

Exit Shore Realty

C: (302) 339-5185

O: (410) 912-0310

JohnWingate@WingatePremierRealEstate.com

http://www.WingatePremierRealEstate.com