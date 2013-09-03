Now Is the Time to Organize a Coffee Service to Keep the Fall Chill at Bay

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- Off season for any product or service is the best time to negotiate a purchase or commit to an order. During the off season supply is plentiful, and usually prices are at the most advantageous they'll ever be. Such is the case with coffee services.



Businesses that provide coffee for employees should be organizing their coffee services now. To do so will make sure there's a supply of coffee and related products arranged for the coming of cold weather, which is when demand will increase. As well, brewing equipment should be included by whichever coffee service is granted the contract to supply coffee service.



Gourmet Coffee Systems, Inc. is a coffee service company that has been doing business in the metropolitan area of Portland, Oregon, since 1987. Specializing in office coffee service, Gourmet Coffee Systems provides customers with state of the art brewing equipment as well as quality coffee products. Gourmet Coffee Systems does not require a contract from businesses they serve, and will even loan the brewing equipment at no charge to their customers that meet a minimum purchase of coffee per month. The company will also maintains inventory, rotates supplies, and restock products on pre-scheduled dates each month.



About Gourmet Coffee Systems, Inc.

Gourmet Coffee Systems, Inc., supplies customers with state of the art brewing equipment, but a wide variety of gourmet coffee is available too. As well supply items, and paper products are provided by Gourmet Coffee Systems. Coffee brands are: Portland Roasting Panache® , Starbucks® , GCS Platinum Longbottom™, GCS Executive Coffees, Peet's, Seattle's Best™, Bradford, Office Blend, and Panache® - 'Fair Trade'



Gourmet Coffee Systems also provides what the company refers to as disposables. Disposables are cups, lids, paper towels, plastic cutlery, paper plates, napkins, stirrers and similar non food essentials. Food items supplied to customers by Gourmet Coffee Systems are sugar, original cream, flavored cream, Lipton Tea, Stash Tea, Bigelow Tea, Tazo Tea, Nestle, Cocoa, Swiss Miss Cocoa, Cappuccino Packets, Lipton Cup-O-Soup, Spiced Cider Packets, and Microwave Popcorn to name a few.



Warm, sunny weather may not place hot cups of soup, cocoa and coffee at the top of your office supply list, but now is the ideal time to begin to discuss it. To learn how you can have everything in place for when the weather turns cooler, visit http://www.gcscoffee.com



MEDIA CONTACT INFORMATION

Gourmet Coffee Systems, Inc.

Contact: Scott Stepan

728 SE 11th Ave.

Portland, OR 97214

Tel : (503)231-7476

E-mail : coffee@gcsystems1.com

Website: http://www.gcscoffee.com