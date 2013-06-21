Now, Manage Business and Keep Track of Your Tax with inniAccounts Online Contractor Accountant

Derby, London -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2013 -- InniAccounts, an innovative accountancy service for contractors, delivers online contractor accountant services to help small business owners, contractors and freelancers easily keep track of their finances. Their qualified team of accountants takes care of all the complex tasks like VAT returns and year-end accounts, as well as giving sound advice on how to be as tax-efficient as possible.



One representative at inniAccounts stated, “Our innovative online service lets you manage your business effortlessly. Your taxes are tracked and calculated in real-time. Every time you create an invoice or make a payment your tax is recalculated, instantly. What's more, our clever software even safeguards you against accidental overspending. With our jargon-free online application, we try to provide live information 24/7.”



They also offer a range of additional services for company formation and tax registration, filing of overdue accounts and personal self-assessment tax returns. Focus is on 100% client satisfaction, providing members with the most efficient and reliable contractor accountant service in the UK.



The complete accountancy service is now available for only £69 per month. Also on offer are customized accountancy packages with a range of additional services like project tracking, invoicing, automated payroll and dividends. InniAccounts is one of the most reliable contractor accountants available; contractors using the services of this company save taxes and are confident that they will not be in breach of law for tax evasion.



