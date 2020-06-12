Now on Crowdfunder, "Retreatmi," a Central Hub for Customized Wellness Vacations!

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2020 -- Retreatmi is a new central hub for anyone wishing to take a wellness vacation. Empowering vacationers around the world with easy search and booking tools, Retreatmi puts the dream wellness retreat just a few clicks away for people worldwide.



Giving customers the freedom to schedule and select activities for themselves, their families, or their retreating groups, Retreatmi is the first custom wellness builder tool on the market. While booking a retreat can be exciting and fun, most everyone seems to get bogged down with research and fine details that prove cumbersome. But with Retreatmi, anyone can craft the perfect wellness vacation, down to dates, activities, and locations, with ease and simplicity. Using Retreatmi, vacationers can filter by properties, wellness instructors, catering services, and much more to plan an itinerary for the holiday of their dreams.



From yoga to surfing and hiking to therapeutic messages, anything is possible with ease and simplicity not found anywhere else. Unique to Retreatmi, vacationers also gain awareness for new types of wellness and healthy-friendly locations, including areas that are low pollution or tech-free. By exploring naturally healthier locations, vacationers can maximize the wellness experience in an affordable space.



Additionally, Retreatmi provides many benefits to service providers. Allowing them to connect and book via the platform, each gets low-cost advertising to thousands of customers while keeping commissions low and generating additional income streams.



For a limited time, support Retreatmi, an innovative wellness travel platform, on Crowdfunder here. Funds raised will be used to support Retreatmi and its production efforts. Pledge just £25 to support Retreatmi today, or £50 or more to receive exclusive discount vouchers. Some rewards are limited, so do act fast! Retreatmi is expected to release in early December 2020.



About Retreatmi

