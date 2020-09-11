Now on Indiegogo, EZBOOSTR, the Future of Jump Starting with Smartphone Controls

Ottawa, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2020 -- A dead battery leaves us stranded, often at the worst times. Often cited as the greatest travel challenge we face, dead batteries strip us from control and often require a call to a towing company, or entrusting a stranger or passerby to help us jump our battery. Fortunately, a revolutionary new smartphone-controlled jump starter, the EZBOOSTR, has been announced on Indiegogo, changing the norm to empower people in powerful new ways.



EZBOOSTR, a smartphone-activated jump starter, uses Bluetooth technology to power a permanent battery supply located under the hood and charge a battery a moment's notice. Recharging as you drive, the EZBOOSTR supply is available 24/7. With just the touch of a button, jump your battery from your smartphone while inside your vehicle to get back on the road or water. Adapted for installation in cars, trucks, boats, RVs, and electric vehicles, the EZBOOSTR features permanent cable and booster cable and weighs just 1 ½ pounds to mount conveniently under the hood.



Designed with automotive thermal plastic, the smart charger is durable and perfected for long-term use. Integrating smart thermostat technology, the EZBOOSTR can recognize ambient temperatures, heat an internal battery to the optimal boosting temperature, and prompt the user when it is time to activate the EZBOOSTR. This important technology makes the smart charger perfect for any climate, including cold environments.



So simple to use that anyone can jump-start their vehicle from the driver's seat, EZBOOSTR is empowering a new era of motorists whenever they are stranded and in need of a boost. Support the EZBOOSTER for a limited time on Indiegogo here: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/no-more-dead-battery-with-ezboostr#



All funds raised will be used to support the EZBOOSTR, including associated production and distribution costs. Starting today, pledge as little as $329 CAD to receive a smart EZBOOSTR device and accompanying mobile application. Other reward options are available, so check out the Indiegogo campaign for more information.



