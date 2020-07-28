Now on Indiegogo, NiNJA, a New Collection of Fashionable Kitchen Knives

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/28/2020 -- NiNJA started as a concept, a simple idea to revolutionize the knife industry with function, style, and design. While the functionality of modern kitchen knives has continued to be emphasized, their design has often been left a secondary afterthought. But now, as part of an exclusive crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo, people around the world can finally enjoy a new kitchen knife collection, NiNJA, that embraces a unique, modern, and stylish appearance that changes with the times.



A collection of fashionable kitchen knives, the NiNJA collection delivers not only functionality, but joy, status, and added value for a transformative kitchen and cutting experience. Available in three patterns, "Santoku," "Butcher," and "Petty," NiNJA's distinctive black design and minimalist logo withstand the trends of today and tomorrow, ensuring each knife's style remains a proud symbol of superior quality despite the passage of time. A premier cutting tool and kitchen instrument, NiNJA knives can handle meats, fruits, vegetables, and other common kitchen ingredients with ease, precision, and cutting power.



Professionally crafted in Seki, Japan, each NiNJA knife delivers the long-term durability expected of a premium product and incorporates technology inherited from the traditions of Japanese swords. Made with molybdenum vanadium steel and titanium coatings, NiNJA exhibits expert craftsmanship, strength, and cutting power in every movement thanks to a year of extensive planning, design, production, and testing.



To support NiNJA, please visit the Indiegogo campaign here: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/fashionable-knives-ninja



Funds raised from the campaign will be used to support NiNJA, including associated production and distribution costs. Additionally, NiNJA is participating in a "table for two program," which will help cure child poverty trends worldwide. For a limited time, support the NiNJA knife brand for as little as $72 to get the "petty" knife at an exclusive 30% discount. Additional reward tiers, discounts, and NiNJA knife rewards are available. Act fast and support the Indiegogo campaign today.



About NiNJA

