Now on Indiegogo, XD Design Announces the Flex Foldable Trolley and Flex Gym Bag, Two Bags Flexible in Shape and Usage

Rijswijk, Netherlands -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2020 -- XD Design, the recognized brand for anti-theft backpacks, has announced an exciting new crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo: the XD Design Flex Foldable Trolley and XD Design Flex Gym Bag. Delivering world-class features and a foldable design, the Flex bags provide smart configurations for on-the-go use. Also sustainable, the bags are made from certified recycled materials and each bag saves 31 liters of water in the production process.



A business suitcase and carry-on trolley in only one gear, the Flex Foldable Trolley is an all-in-one travel accessory designed to be flexible in shape for robust use. Due to its unique foldable design, the Flex Foldable Trolley can be made into a compact bag or adjusted to increase space by up to 50 percent. The bag is further suitable for all of life's moments thanks to its durable outer shell and water-repellent coating. The bag's interior contains an inner-support organizing board with fidlock locks to increase organization in a smart way. The Flex Foldable Trolley is also anti-theft with hidden and anti-theft zippers, a TSA-approved lock, and an RFID-protected back pocket to hold your valuables. The bag also comes with a complimentary liquid bag with magnetic lock system and an easy to access front notebook pocket for navigating at security checkpoints with ease. Perfect for daily use or on short trips.



Offering similar functionality and security, the Design Flex Gym Bag transforms from business to gym style in a matter of seconds, due to the expandable front pocket. The bag's interior compartment includes zippered sub-compartments while an external RFID-protected back pocket holds valuables like wallets, credit cards, and electronics and keeps them accessible. A fast USB charging port powers devices during business, gym or other everyday activities, making the Design Flex Gym Bag the perfect all-in-one companion.



The Flex Foldable Trolley and Flex Gym Bag create new possibilities for flexible, anti-theft, and sustainable journeys. Pre order with special discounts for a limited time on Indiegogo here: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/flex-foldable-trolley-and-flex-gym-bag-by-xddesign#/



Funds raised from this crowdfunding campaign will be used to support the production and distribution of Flex Foldable Trolley and Flex Gym Bags ahead of their official release in February 2021. Starting today, pledge €74 to get the Flex Gym Bag or €139 to get the Flex Foldable Trolley. Other rewards and discounts are available, including other notable travel accessories like a passport holder, toiletry bag, leakproof water bottle, and packing cubes. Visit the Kickstarter campaign page today for more information.



About XD Design

XD Design is a Dutch brand located in Rijswijk, Netherlands. A producer of one of the world's leading travel wear collections, XD Design products are found in countries and retail locations worldwide.



Contact

Contact Person: Laura Pires

Company: XD Design

Address: Verrijn Stuartlaan 1D

City: Rijswijk

Country: The Netherlands

Phone: +31 70 31 99 962

Email: l.pires@xd-design.com

Website: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/flex-foldable-trolley-and-flex-gym-bag-by-xddesign