Now on Kickstarter, "3D Poser," a Powerful and Innovative Software for 3D Artists!

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2020 -- 3D Poser is on a mission to deliver the most innovative 3D viewer and design solution on the market. With intuitive features, 3D Poser is positioned to significantly impact the 3D animation and pose industry by making a scalable solution available to the broader market. With functionalities for beginners and professionals alike, 3D Poser allows hobbyists and professionals to choose from a vast collection of premade characters, or even import their own, and create animations in a streamlined environment. Users can move and rotate characters, modify lighting and angles, adapt backgrounds, incorporate dynamic effects, and do so much more to meet the creative needs of animation projects for comic books, short films, advertising, school projects, or games.



Allowing characters to come to life with dynamic 3D models, users can export animations from 3D Poser for use in any project. Available directly online, 3D Poser eliminates the need to download cumbersome programs or spend thousands of dollars buying third-party solutions. By offering a comprehensive and complete library of high-quality 3D models, preset poses, and preset animations, 3D Poser lets users get off to a powerful start for their next project by simply registering an account and logging in to 3DPoser.com.



Developed for illustrators, animators, graphic artists, fashion designers, video game designers, app developers, and so many other professionals and hobbyists, 3D Poser is now available on Kickstarter. Access is permitted under a subscription-based pricing model. To enjoy a lifetime membership, simply commit to a one year package. The campaign is located on the web at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/3dposer/3d-poser-a-powerful-3d-software-in-your-hands?ref=5qrjdg



Supporters around the world can back 3D Poser by making generous pledges via Kickstarter. Pledges start at as little as $1. But for a pledge of $80 or more, unlock other rewards as a token of your support, including a full year of membership to 3D Poser, an exclusive t-shirt, and recognition on 3DPoser.com. Some rewards are limited, so do act fast. More information is available on the Kickstarter campaign page.



About 3D Poser

