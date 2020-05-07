Now on Kickstarter, a Deck of American Indian Themed Playing Cards!

Alexandria, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2020 -- Artist Jean Bradley is bringing a new set of playing cards to life. Using her artistic talents and vision, Bradley is currently painting a series of reimagined American Indians on a deck of poker sized playing cards. Soon available worldwide, Bradley's work will be used to create full 54-card decks, with each card taking players through the history of American Indians. Each deck will ship in a custom tuck box with a seal based on the Native American turtle symbol.



In addition to the reimagined American Indian featured prominently on each card, suit symbols and cards two through ten feature other American Indian related graphics and symbols. An example template, depicting the King of Diamonds with Diamond symbols represented by a turtle shell, is available on the Kickstarter page. Future updates will show the cards as Bradley designs them.



Offering a unique taste of American Indian history, these cards will be printed by Shuffled Ink of Orlando, Florida, whose printing plant are currently open despite the coronavirus. Bradley has painted ten cards already, including the four adult males that will be on the King cards, the four adult women that will be on the Queen cards, and two of the four young men who will be on the Jack cards. She will also be painting the four Aces, the two Jokers, and the backs of the cards.



Funds from this campaign worldwide will be used to support these playing cards, including associated production costs. Expected to release in early August 2020, the Kickstarter campaign is located on the web at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/americanindiancards/new-portraits-of-the-american-indian-playing-cards



Supporters around the world can back these playing cards by making generous pledges and contributions via Kickstarter. Pledges start at as little as $1. But for a pledge of $10 or more, unlock other rewards as a token of your support, including a free deck of playing cards. Some rewards are limited, so do act fast. More information is available on the Kickstarter campaign page.



About American Indians

A collaboration between Stuart Bradley, a retired attorney and the publisher for a small nonfiction book press called Railway Station Press in Alexandria, Virginia, and his sister, artist Jean Bradley, the first American Indian themed deck of playing cards is coming to life.



