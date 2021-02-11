Now on Kickstarter, a Game-Based Guide to Growing Sports/Technologies as Good Medicine for Earthlings During Pandemic

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2021 -- Cody Lestelle (a.k.a. Jeruviel Stardust), a game maker and entrepreneur based in Seattle, WA, and business partner Thomas Harper (a.k.a. Cosmo) have announced an exciting new crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter for this space-age collaboration. The game, titled "Sacred TEK 2021-2077: Game of Alien & Indigenous Sports/Tech," is a year-long halfball league made entirely of participants from the internet.



"Sacred TEK" is a collaboration between the World HalfBall League and the Academy for Gameful & Immersive Learning Experiences designed to provide an immersive storytelling experience paired with the legendary sport of halfball. The partnership was developed in an effort to enhance the art of learning and to build a community of inclusion, imagination, growth and connection amongst participants. Sacred TEK (a.k.a. Galactic HalfBall League) functions to introduce anyone who wants to summon a sport or technology to business skills for doing so.



While acting as the premier flagship for the Galactic HalfBall League in its inaugural year of 2021-2022, Sacred TEK also functions to organize and guide the local, regional, national, and world tiers of HalfBall leagues which involve people playing face to face games, old school. This works seamlessly because physical distancing has been built into this hybrid & inclusive form of baseball from day one. Rule #1 = no running bases. Only allows 2 - 7 players. No physical contact.



With a total goal of $14,400, funds gathered through the campaign will be used to facilitate the first year-long season of Sacred TEK which goes LIVE on March 12th, 2021. Early backers of this ambitious preferred reality project can pledge $5 for a personally addressed copy of the "Rules for the Sport of Halfball," $20 also unlocks Cosmoshun, a 90's kalimba mixtape by Cosmo, $777 unlocks a (giftable) spot in the "Sacred TEK Business Incubator," while $999 grants a single lifetime license to the Sacred TEK Magic Toolbox. The campaign will close on February 15, 2021.



Individuals interested in this new and exciting online game can visit the campaign's Kickstarter page at:



https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/jeruviel/sacredtek



