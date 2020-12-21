Now on Kickstarter - a Groundbreaking TAMPON CASE

Warsaw, Poland -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2020 -- Joanna Michalak, an entrepreneur and inventor based in Warsaw, Poland, has announced an exciting new crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter for her upcoming period care product. The item, which is called "READY," is a revolutionary new tampon case designed to be far more hygienic than the average tampon package.



Combining premier functionality and an unparalleled design, READY can hold up to three tampons and can be easily stored in handbags of any size. Furthermore, the product is 100% water resistant and comes in six colors: Royal Gold, Silver Supreme, Wild Rose, Baby Rose, Magic Nights and Classy White.



READY is an innovative solution for the 1.8 billion girls, women, transgender men and non-binary people who experience menstruation. Produced using nano-silver, READY's outer shell actively resists the formation of bacteria and mold, keeping tampons safe at all times. The product's easy-to-use rail design also makes it easy for users to remove their tampon from the case almost without touching it with their fingers. READY also comes with its own smartphone application, which allows users to view data about their cycles, keep a mood diary and reminds them to refill the case at the right time.



With a total goal of $48,396, funds gathered through the campaign will be spent on production, manufacturing, shipping and materials fees. Early backers can pledge €19 for their own READY tampon case until the campaign's deadline of February 7, 2021, with supplies expected to ship by June 2021.



Individuals interested in this hygienic new tampon case can visit the Kickstarter page at: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/borntobeready/ready-a-super-hygienic-tampon-case



About Joanna Michalak

Joanna Michalak is an inventor and entrepreneur from Warsaw, Poland, and the founder of READY. She was inspired to create the product based on her own struggles with unhygienic and inconvenient tampon cases.



