Now on Kickstarter, "A, My Name Is Amelia," a Children's Book with Colorful Alliteration!

In "A, My Name Is Andrew," children followed the adventures of twenty-six boys and girls. One for each letter of the alphabet, children enjoying this ABC book met Andrew from Augusta, Claire from Connecticut, Dylan from Denver, and so many more! With prose that rolled with alliteration, children were taken on an imaginative adventure through each character's fun-filled day with colorful illustrations that brought the story to life. Now, the second edition of this popular book is being made available for the first time.



Written the late Mary McManus Burke, "A, My Name Is Andrew" has been out of print for some time. But through Kickstarter, Burke's work is being brought to life once again with an exciting new second edition written just before her passing. Featuring the classic alliteration and humor found in "A, My Name Is Andrew," the second edition brings a slight improvement and goes global, incorporating names and cities like Declan from Doonbeg and Ingimar from Iceland for a fun children's story.



The follow-up book by Mary McManus Burke, "A, My Name Is Amelia," is expected to release in October 2021. Now available on Kickstarter, the crowdfunding campaign is located on the web at



https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/377205025/a-my-name-is-andrew-by-mary-mcmanus-burke



Supporters around the world can support the release of this children's book by making generous pledges via Kickstarter. Pledges start at as little as $5. But for a pledge of $10 or more, unlock other rewards as a token of your support, including a digital or hardcover copy of "A, My Name Is Amelia." Some rewards are limited, so do act fast. More information is available on the Kickstarter campaign page.



About "A, My Name Is Amelia,"

"A, My Name Is Amelia," a children's book with alliteration and colorful illustrations, is the follow-up to the popular "A, My Name Is Andrew" by Mary McManus Burke. With classic alliteration and humor, this second edition work, written just before Burke's passing, goes global to encourage the imaginations of children around the world.



