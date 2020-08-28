Now on Kickstarter, a New Age Metaphysical Store

Lakeland, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2020 -- A new project crowdfunding on Kickstarter is looking to harness the power of the metaphysical experience. Started by Brandon of Cocoa Beach, Florida, the new crowdfunding campaign is raising money for a new age metaphysical experience that will usher in a new era of positivity and well-being, and help bring new generations of consumers the power of spiritual and metaphysical energy.



With an online and in-store experience, consumers will be able to communicate with spirits through classes and personalized bracelets. Inspired by his own connection to the spiritual and metaphysical world, Brandon is eager to share his track record of success and commitment to helping others around the world. At every turn, the new age metaphysical experience will inspire people to get in touch with themselves in new and exciting ways with online readings, vibrations, and minerals. With an online and in-store component, the metaphysical experience will be profound and welcoming to all involved, radiating positivity and well-being into the lives of those wearing or using customized accessories and other products.



Classes will be offered in-store on a weekly basis, giving customers the chance to learn more about the metaphysical world, including different stones that create positive, rewarding experiences. Online, customers can similarly select stones and gems to incorporate into a customized bracelet, or share their story with Brandon and entrust him to find the best design for one's spiritual needs. A wide variety of gemstones, books, jewelry, candles, gifts, incenses, and other products to raise vibrations will also be available.



The in-store and online experience of a new metaphysical or new age experience is coming soon. For a limited time, support the project on Kickstarter here:



https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/bhtvr/new-age-metaphysical-store



Funds raised from the campaign will be used to directly support the project, including associated inventory costs. For a limited time, support the project for as little as $5 to receive a personally selected gemstone, or pledge $10 or more to a customized chakra bracelet in one of seven colors, handcrafted from real stones.



About Behind the Veil Readings

