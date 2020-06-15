Now on Kickstarter, a New Children's Book by Jane Owen, Inspired by Famous Novelist Thomas Wolfe!

West Hollywood, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/15/2020 -- Jane Owen is excited to be bringing a new children's book series to life. The great-granddaughter of renowned editor Max Perkins, who discovered authors Ernest Hemingway, F. Scott Fitzgerald, Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings, and Thomas Wolfe, Owen's is inspired by a mutual love for books and literature. Motivated to share her passion with children around the world, including her daughter, Lily, Owen has crafted a beautiful new story that teaches the importance of understanding, appreciation, and literature.



Inspired by Thomas Wolfe, with whom her great grandfather had a special relationship, Owen began to write with newfound time during the pandemic. Encapsulating the story of Max Perkins, who worked with his writers to create great stories and bring people together, Jane Owen's new book tells a similar story through character Tom Woof, a creative little puppy who loves to write, but cannot seem to organize his thoughts. Instead, Tom Woof writes them down and leaves them in places around his farm to the disdain of other animals, many of whom do not get along. Among pigs, cows, and sheep, Tom Woof causes mischief with each story left on the trees and the grounds, each in fragmented sentences with no order. But Max the Owl, perched in a treetop above, sees it all before his eyes and teaches Tom Woof to put together a cohesive story while inspiring a passion for reading, discovering common ground, and finding ways to get along with others.



In this exciting new children's book, children see the power of books and creative writing, and make strives to understand others and find similarities. The story will feature colorful illustrations that stimulate imagination and encourage creativity.



Support this new children's book on Kickstarter here. Funds raised will be used to support recording, producing, mastering, registering, designing, and launching the album and online merchandise store. Pledge just $5 to support the book and receive an eBook or PDF format upon release, or $10 or more to receive other rewards, including the book in print or signed formats. Some rewards are limited, so do act fast! The first copies are expected to release in early October 2020.



About Jane Owen

Jane Owen is a mother and publicist from Los Angeles, California. Born in New York and raised in Greece, Owen has had a passion for literature and storytelling from a young age. The great-granddaughter of renowned editor Max Perkins, who discovered authors Ernest Hemingway, F. Scott Fitzgerald, Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings, and Thomas Wolfe, Owen is hoping to inspire children around the world with her passion and valuable lessons in a new children's book series.



