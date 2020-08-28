Now on Kickstarter, a New Children's Book, Shoes, All Walks of Life, with Animated Video

Seminole, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2020 -- Vincent Castro, a talented storyteller and illustrator from Seminole, Florida, has announced a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to create an animated video for his new children's book, Shoes, All Walks Of Life, coming to audiences worldwide September 2020.



Seeking to motivate and inspire people of all ages to become more confident, Shoes, All Walks Of Life contains depictions of educational and moral values, with added nuggets of wisdom for all ages. Complete with 11 vibrant illustrations, Shoes, All Walks Of Life is based loosely on the middle-school experiences of Castro's son, a former student at the prestigious Robert Treat Academy. In this heartwarming story, readers are taken into the life of Mikey, a middle-schooler at Cobbler Middle School Academy, and follow his day-to-day adventures with challenges like bullying under-the-radar, social cliques, and a romantic interest. Throughout the story, readers gain wisdom and motivation by seeing how Mikey reinvents himself and attracts positive things into his life, and uses a new philosophy of living to excel.



With a unique, creative spin, the characters in Shoes, All Walks Of Life are shoes, with formidable personalities and relationships, and other fun shoe-related themes and elements throughout. Upon the release of the book and animated video, everyone will be able to see how Mikey overcomes the greatest threat to his world – his fear – and gains the confidence to conquer it.



The animated video will be produced by an extraordinary team with years of experience to dedicate to the project. For a limited time, support the project and the Shoes, All Walks Of Life story on Kickstarter here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/shoesallwalksoflife/animation-video-to-bring-book-characters-to-life



Funds raised from the campaign will be used to directly support associated production and development costs of the video animation. For a limited time, support the project for as little as $9 to get a virtual thank-you, or pledge $25 or more to get access to Shoes, All Walks Of Life in eBook format. Other reward options, including signed paperback copies and branded coffee mugs, t-shirts, pillows, and posters, are also available for a limited time.



Vincent Castro is a talented storyteller and animated from Seminole, Florida. Now on Kickstarter to create an animated video for his children's book, Shoes, All Walks Of Life, coming September 2020, Castro is creating a story rooted in educational and moral values, with nuggets of wisdom for all ages.



