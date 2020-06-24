Now on Kickstarter, a New Collection of Custom T-Shirts by Jest-Tees

Boynton Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2020 -- Jest-Tees, a Florida-based company, is excited to announce a new collection of t-shirts with fun, edgy, and original designs. The perfect new addition to any wardrobe, this new collection adds to a line of already popular graphic t-shirts by Jest-Tees. Now on Kickstarter, Jest-Tees is offering customers a chance to get shirts in any number of designs. All short sleeve shirts with hand-screened designs, customers can choose a design and shirt size from the original line of printed tees, or have their design, artwork, or photo hand screen printed on a t-shirt in the color and size of their choice. Each design is 100 percent unique to Jest-Tees, trademarked and copyrighted under federal law.



Current Screen Printed designs

Renowned for their t-shirt quality and printing expertise, Jest-Tees has been dealing with an ever-increasing demand. Due to a high number of print requests for these custom shirts, the company is struggling to meet demand and maintain its supply as warmer summer months approach. Currently constrained to manufacturing short, limited runs of each design, Jest-Tees will be using this Kickstarter campaign to fund a much-needed upgrade to its signature garment printer.



Support Jest-Tees and their new line of fun, edgy t-shirts on Kickstarter today here. For a limited time, pledge just $10 to support the project and receive a free Jest-Tees graphic t-shirt, or $30 or more to receive other exclusive rewards, including custom hand screen-printed t-shirts. Rewards are expected to ship to backers in the US in early August 2020.

Possibilities with the DTG printer



About Jest-Tees

Jest-Tees is a custom apparel printer and manufacturer in Boynton Beach, Florida. An expert in screen printing for over ten years, Jest-Tees offers a collection of pre-designed and custom printed t-shirt for any occasion with its state-of-the-art DTG printers.



