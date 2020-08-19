Now on Kickstarter, a New Collection of Dungeons & Dragons-Inspired Iron-on Embroidered Patches

Montreal, QC -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2020 -- Dungeons & Dragons, a popular fantasy tabletop role-playing game, can now be commemorated by fans around the world in an exciting new way. Xander Star, Founder of Xander Star Design & Xtreme Paraphilia, a product design company known for its custom alternative and geek accessories, has announced a new collection of D&D-inspired embroidered patches on Kickstarter, a popular crowdfunding platform.



With years of experience making ingenious iron-on embroidered patches, Xander has been collaborating with talented artists to bring beautifully embroidered craftsmanship to global audiences. Xander Star Design & Xtreme Paraphilia patches have been renowned for their quality, colors, and premier craftsmanship, and have graced the surfaces of vests, t-shirts, and book bags around the world. Showcasing the talent of in-house artists, the new collection of Dungeons & Dragons-inspired embroidered patches will feature the same premium quality customers know and love, supplemented only with illustrations of different in-game classes and alignments, and popular in-game sayings fans know and love.



The D20 Dungeon & Dragons inspired collection will feature patches that measure approximately 3.5" wide by 3.5" high, with only slight variation depending on the design. Iron-on, Dungeon & Dragons fans will be able to display the high-quality, bright-colored patches quickly on almost any surface.



The perfect item for a Dungeon & Dragons fan, or gift for a friend, family member, or loved one passionate about the game, the new D20 Dungeon & Dragons inspired collection by Xander Star and Xander Star Design & Xtreme Paraphilia is available on Kickstarter here:



https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/xanderstardesign/d20-original-iron-on-embroidered-patches



Funds raised from the campaign will be used to directly support the new D20 Dungeon & Dragons inspired collection, including associated production and distribution costs. For a limited time, support the project for as little as CA$1 to get a virtual thank-you, or pledge CA$10 or more to get a patch of your choice from the D20 Dungeon & Dragons collection. Other reward options, including different patch quantities or the entire set, are available. Act fast and support the Kickstarter campaign today.



About Xander Star

