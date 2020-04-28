Now on Kickstarter, a New Orleans Walking Tour Live Stream!

New Orleans, LA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2020 -- As the COVID-19 pandemic shut down tourism in the city of New Orleans, walking tours that once filled the streets have been closed for over a month. Putting many of the city's best tour guides out of work, few have been able to qualify for unemployment as independent contractors, and visitors far and wide are being deprived of the opportunity to experience the city's famous walking tours.



But through a new and exciting project, the city's tour guides find a boost. A group of passionate "5 star-rated" tour guides, from different New Orleans-based tour companies, are promising to entertain virtual visitors to the city next month while harnessing the power of storytelling.



Hosting four different live stream private access tours, attendees worldwide will be able to hear different stories from the streets and uncover local legends, lore, and true crime stories to discover what shaped the New Orleans tour guides and visitors know and love. On each tour, guides will discuss the classic stories involving Ghosts, Vampires, Witchcraft, and Voodoo, including stories like La Laurie and the Axeman of New Orleans, with the added flavor of more obscure stories like the first executioner and the Rougarou.



From the comfort of any home, tune in to these live stream tours of New Orleans on May 1, 8, 15, and 22, 2020, at 9 p.m. EST. Each tour will be different, featuring unique stories, locations, and guides, and last approximately 1.5 hours, broadcasted live via the Zoom videoconferencing platform from the streets of New Orleans. Following the four tours, the event may be expanded as new tour dates are added, and demand for the event is determined.



Now seeking support on Kickstarter, funds from this campaign will be used to support each live stream. Expected to begin in May 2020, the Kickstarter campaign is located on the web at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/fridaynightsnola/fright-night-legend-lore-and-true-crime-in-nola-live-stream



Supporters around the world can back this event by making generous pledges and contributions via Kickstarter. Pledges start at as little as $10. But for a pledge of $25 or more, unlock other rewards as a token of your support, including private access to the live stream tours. Some rewards are limited, so do act fast. More information is available on the Kickstarter campaign page.



