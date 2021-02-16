Now on Kickstarter, a Practical New Collection of Dog Accessories

Portsmouth, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/16/2021 -- Harriet Charter, a pet accessory brand owner based in Portsmouth, UK, has announced an exciting new crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter for their new line of practical accessories for dogs. The collection, titled "LAHARFI," offers collars, treat pouches, training leads, harnesses, seatbelts and more, all of which are designed to be top-of-the-class in durability and reliability. Each item is offered in a range of patterns, shades, seasonal designs and other stylish options.



Charter is working alongside worldwide designers to craft and launch an exclusive limited-edition line of LAHARFI prints. With their stylish and unique designs, the company hopes to provide some fun to each dog walk and help pet influencers stand out from the crowd, something most conventional pet accessories can't offer. Harriet continues to develop additional prototypes of the LAHARFI line for enhancements and improvements.



With a total goal of $27,349, funds gathered through the campaign will be used to cover shipping costs and high order quantities. Early backers of LAHARFI can pledge £25 for a car doggy seatbelt, £65 for a matching collar and lead set or £120 for a collar, lead, harness, seatbelt and treat pack. Items are expected to ship out as early as March 2021, while the campaign is set to end on February 27, 2021.



Individuals interested in this practical and stylish collection of dog accessories can visit the campaign's Kickstarter page at:



https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/LAHARFIi/LAHARFIi-practical-but-stylish-accessories-for-your-hound



About LAHARFI

LAHARFI is a brand-new collection of dog accessories created by Harriet Charter in Portsmouth, UK. The brand is stylish, practical and eco-friendly, thanks to its heavy-duty material and long-lasting design. Charter is the owner of three dogs.



Contact



Contact Person: Harriet Charter

Company: LAHARFI

City: Portsmouth

Country: United Kingdom:

Email: barkmail@laharfi.co.uk

Website: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/laharfi/laharfi-practical-but-stylish-accessories-for-your-hound