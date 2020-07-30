Now on Kickstarter, a Project to Make Outdoor Mural Art Buyable, Featuring Artist Justin Blake

Payson, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2020 -- Justin Marshall Blake, a professional urban spray paint artist, has launched an exciting new crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. Hoping to share his passion for street art and artistic inspirations with the world, Justin is currently raising funds to bring massive, one of a kind, handmade art to homes and workspaces across the country, while supporting the development of a new studio gallery in Payson, Arizona.



Inspired by the art flooding the streets of Las Vegas, Nevada, Justin has been perfecting his artistic and creative craft over the last several years. Infusing urban or street graffiti style painting with blends of abstract realism, Justin has perfect a unique style and is engaging a new generation of art enthusiasts with stunning visual designs. Rich in color and detail, Justin is now taking his craft off the streets by launching an online shop where he will retail his massive, one of a kind art online. With pieces ranging in size from 7' x 6' to 4' x 2', each in the 150-piece collection will create a new opportunity for people around the world to cherish traditional spray paint street art in their home or office. Pieces will be produced and displayed in a physical art studio gallery in Payson, where select artwork and merchandise will also be available. Custom requests will be accepted.



For a limited time, support Justin today and help bring these stunning spray paint murals indoors to homes and offices around the world. Support the Kickstarter campaign today here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/justinmarshallblake/justin-marshall-blake



Funds raised from the campaign will be used to support Justin and his new project, including associated costs for supplies, advertising, and studio events. Support the project for as little as $1 and receive a virtual high-five, or pledge $399 or more to get an exclusive JMB facemask from the online merchandise store. Other reward tiers and options are available, so do act fast and check the Kickstarter campaign page.



About Justin Marshall Blake

Justin Marshall Blake is a professional urban spray paint artist from Las Vegas, Nevada. Inspired by the art on the streets of Vegas, Justin is launching a new project on Kickstarter to bring stunning spray paint murals indoors to homes and offices, and to a professional studio gallery in Payson, Arizona. Professionally designing a 150-piece collection of large, stunning murals, anyone can now have a taste of art with a modern, abstract edge.



