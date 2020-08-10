Now on Kickstarter, a Simplified Approach to Teaching Dogs New Tricks

North Bend, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/10/2020 -- Dogs are inherently smart, but they lack the ability to understand new oral commands immediately. Whether they lack proper training or are merely confused between two similar commands, a new dog training tool is helping to improve the learning experience. Now crowdfunding on Kickstarter, a new deck of training cards is helping dogs learn new tricks and commands with a simplified approach.



With this new deck of training cards, learn to breakdown tricks and commands into just three or four actionable and easy steps, complete with explanatory illustrations. A progressive training tool, dog owners or trainers start with the first ten cards in the deck, and master those tricks or commands before moving on to the next sequential card. A constant play off one another, the deck takes dogs through a logical training process that begins with "essential" commands like sit, stay, and fetch before progressing to other unique or advanced tricks. With 50 cards in total, the deck is redefining the training experience in as little as 10 minutes each day.



Creating a new training opportunity, this simplified card deck is available at just a fraction of the cost of traditional dog training programs or obedience lessons. Simple and easy to use, the deck is expected to enhance the training experience for dogs and their owners or trainers, and conveniently comes with a handy training stick and training pouch for treats and other essentials. Making training fun, personal, and accessible, this new card deck is already experiencing early success on Kickstarter.



For a limited time, support this new training tool on Kickstarter here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/dogtrickssimplified/dog-tricks-simplified



Funds raised from the campaign will be used to support this new project, including associated production and distribution costs. Support the project for as little as $10 and receive a single deck and case, or pledge just $18 or more to receive the card deck, clicker, training stick, and treat bag combo. Other reward tiers and options with exclusive discounts are available. Supplies are limited, so check out the Kickstarter campaign today.



About Gold Standard Pet Products

A new card-based dog training program is making training one's pup a breeze. A training program developed by Travis Roberts in North Bend, Oregon, the 50-card deck helps dog owners or trainers breakdown tricks and commands in just three or four steps with explanatory illustrations.



