Now on Kickstarter, "AccountApp," a New Social Network for Professional Accountants!

Ancaster, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2020 -- BrainyApps is proud to present AccountApp, a new reference and social networking tool for professional accountants. Allowing accountants to communicate via in-app communities and perform in-depth keyword searches, AccountApp was created by two longtime friends who met in a high school accounting class. Compiling the functionalities of a social network and professional resource database into one, AccountApp delivers a world-class experience for accountants to learn and discover new principles, theories, and professional practices.



With AccountApp, accountants from around the world can network and connect in a new digital environment, right in the palm of their hand. Designed with ease and simplicity in mind, any accountant can create or join in-app communities and find or post questions, locate professional mentors, and get advice from practitioners. Simultaneously, users can find a forum page to solicit real-time questions, answers, and discussions, and enjoy the freedom of an advanced directory tool that makes it possible to find other accountants and add professional contacts to their in-app "friend" network with a simple swipe. Further, AccountApp supports a fully functional marketplace where users can list items up for sale or trade, and even create their own listings or see the inventory and availability of other items. With added in-app messaging functionality, complete with pre-set messages, users can further connect and discuss with accountants in real-time around the world.



For a limited time, support AccountApp, the newest social media accounting application, on Kickstarter here. Funds raised will be used to support AccountApp and its production efforts. Pledge just CA $5 today to receive an exclusive AccountApp t-shirt, or CA $50 or more for additional branded merchandise. Some rewards are limited, so do act fast! AccountApp is expected to release in early November 2020.



About AccountApp

Developed by BrainyApps, AccountApp is a social media accounting application changing the way accountants connect. Inspired by two longtime friends who met in a high school accounting class, AccountApp provides an online space for accountants to post questions, locate professional mentors, and get advice from practitioners.



