Now on Kickstarter, Alexandria's World: Abu Dhabi Edition, a Series Promoting Diversity, Inclusivity, and Multi-Cultural Understanding

Moreno Valley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/14/2020 -- Embracing ideas of diversity and inclusivity, Alexandria's World, a culturally responsive media company, book series, and curriculum, is ready to go global. A series of books built around the idea of global travel, Alexandria's World: Abu Dhabi Edition takes readers on a multi-cultural journey through the eyes of a young African American child as she travels from place to place.



While many young African American children struggle to see themselves as world travelers and global citizens, Alexandria's World is creating a new, powerful lens through which many young children can see the world and experience global travel or adventure. Capturing the beauty of a multi-cultural and diverse global communities, Alexandria's World: Abu Dhabi Edition takes readers to Abu Dhabi to see its many cultures, traditions, and lifestyles through the eyes of a young toddler, Alexandria.



Written by lifelong educators interested in sharing a love for culture, diversity, and equity, Alexandria's World depicts the power of giving all children access to the world and its many cultures and lifestyles. Different character series, including Alexandria's World, Lexie's World, and Marie's World, allow children to see the world through the eyes of a toddler, pre-teen, and teen. Showcasing everything from global travel to how other kids live, eat, dress, and live, children are taught to respect cultural traditions with fun, engaging activities and stories.



It has never been easier to develop multi-cultural understanding in an increasingly diverse and globalized world. For a limited time, support Alexandria's World on Kickstarter here:



https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/alexandriasworld/alexandrias-world-abu-dhabi-edition



Funds raised from this campaign will be used to support Alexandria's World. Backers worldwide can get support the book series for as little as $1, or pledge $100 or more to get an exclusive mention in a future book.



About Alexandria's World

Alexandria's World is an African American media company and book series. Helping children around the world experience culture through the eyes of a child, pre-teen, or teen, the latest book, Alexandria's World: Abu Dhabi Edition, promotes diversity, inclusivity, and multi-cultural understanding through the eyes of a young African American child, Alexandria.



