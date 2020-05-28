Now on Kickstarter, "Alisa," a Feature Film Empowering the People of Africa!

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2020 -- In a world where corruption is exposed, one woman overcomes with a vengeance and dares to fight back. On a mission to change the community, Americans and Africans unite for a history-making experience in this film. Using the power of film to bridge communities, "Alisa" is creating a history-making experience for all involved.



Featuring Coach Jonna Johnson, Assistant Director and Executive Producer, "Alisa" follows a journey of trust, loyalty, and resources for the people of Ghana. Johnson strives to influence, impact, and empower the film's production at each turn, including the crew and villagers involved, to create a transformative process and experience for audiences worldwide. Set to begin filming in Fall/Winter 2020, "Alisa" will tell the story of the people of Africa to help viewers connect and fall in love with its kids and people. Aimed to be inspiring and uplifting, "Alisa" will bring viewers the stories of those in local African communities fighting for change, but simply shorthanded with resources and location.



Jonna Johnson has teamed up with influential Ghanaian filmmakers to tell these stories and change the narrative. On a mission to uplift the people of Ghana, expand access to resources, and contribute to education in acting, directing, and filmmaking, "Alisa" is an important film for the people of Africa and the Americans involved. Taking viewers across locations in Africa, "Alisa" is an empowering feature film for audiences with a talented cast and crew.



For a limited time, support this film on Kickstarter by visiting the campaign page here. Funds received will be used to support production efforts, including costs for transportation, actors, equipment, and craft services. Additionally, supporters will be eligible to earn rewards as a token of their support. For a limited time, pledge just $10 to support "Alisa," or $25 or more to receive mention in the film's end credits. Some rewards are limited, so act fast! The web series is expected to debut in August 2021.



About "Alisa"

"Alisa" is a feature film by Jonna Johnson, Assistant Director and Executive Producer. On a mission to uplift the people of Ghana, expand access to resources, and contribute to education in acting, directing, and filmmaking, "Alisa" proves to be an important film for changing the narrative, uniting communities, and sharing stories.



